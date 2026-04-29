Selective Insurance Group Marks 100 Years as Shareholders Approve Directors, Pay and KPMG Auditor

Selective Insurance Group NASDAQ: SIGI held its 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders as a virtual meeting conducted exclusively via live audiocast, with Corporate Secretary Robyn Turner outlining participation procedures for stockholders who logged in using their 16-digit control number.

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Company marks 100th anniversary

Board Chairman John Marchioni opened the meeting by noting that Selective “proudly celebrates its 100th anniversary” in 2026. Marchioni said the company has “stood by our customers, distribution partners, employees and communities” over the past century and recognized “the dedication and passion of our employees, past and present,” for helping shape the company’s legacy.

Marchioni said the meeting included the 12 director nominees: Ainar Aijala, Lisa Bacus, Terry Cavanaugh, Kelly Doherty, Marchioni, Tom McCarthy, Steve Mills, Elizabeth Mitchell, C. Nicholson, Julie Parsons, Kate Sampson, and John Scheid. Also present were Michael Lanza, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Chief Compliance Officer; Patrick Brennan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; representatives of KPMG LLP; and Louis Larson of Broadridge Financial Services, serving as inspector of election, according to the meeting proceedings.

Quorum confirmed and meeting procedures outlined

Turner reported the meeting was held pursuant to the notice of meeting and proxy statement mailed March 26, 2026, to stockholders of record as of March 6, 2026. She said the inspector of election advised that holders of more than a majority of the company’s issued and outstanding common shares were present either virtually or by proxy, establishing a quorum.

Turner also described the question-and-answer process, noting that only authenticated stockholders of record as of March 6, 2026, or valid proxy holders could submit questions through the meeting website after the formal business concluded.

Stockholders vote on three proposals

Stockholders were asked to vote on three agenda items, and the board of directors recommended votes in favor of each proposal:

Proposal 1: Election of 12 directors for one-year terms expiring at the 2027 annual meeting and until successors are duly elected and qualified.

Election of 12 directors for one-year terms expiring at the 2027 annual meeting and until successors are duly elected and qualified. Proposal 2: Advisory approval of the 2025 compensation of Selective’s named executive officers.

Advisory approval of the 2025 compensation of Selective’s named executive officers. Proposal 3: Ratification of the audit committee’s appointment of KPMG LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2026.

The operator noted that the company’s bylaws allow stockholder nominations of directors only through prior and proper written notice and stated that no such nominations had been received.

Preliminary results: all proposals approved

After the voting period, Turner reported preliminary results from the inspector of election. She said a majority of votes cast were in favor of each director nominee under Proposal 1, in favor of the advisory approval of executive compensation under Proposal 2, and in favor of ratifying KPMG LLP’s appointment under Proposal 3.

Based on that report, the operator declared that stockholders had elected all 12 director nominees, approved the executive compensation proposal on an advisory basis, and ratified KPMG LLP as the independent auditor for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2026.

Turner added that the inspector of election would execute a final report on voting results, to be filed in the company’s records with the meeting minutes, and that the final tabulation would be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Meeting adjourned with no stockholder questions

With no additional business, the formal portion of the annual meeting was adjourned. The company then opened a question-and-answer session, but the operator said there were no questions submitted. The meeting concluded shortly thereafter.

About Selective Insurance Group NASDAQ: SIGI

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is an insurance holding company headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey. The organization traces its roots to a regional provider of property and casualty coverage and became a publicly traded holding company following its initial public offering in 1999. Since its formation, Selective has expanded through strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives to broaden its product offerings and strengthen its market position.

The company's core business encompasses a broad range of property and casualty insurance products designed to serve both commercial and personal lines customers.

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