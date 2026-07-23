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Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Selective Insurance Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Selective Insurance Group reported quarterly earnings of $1.95 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29.
  • The stock rose about 1.8% to $97.79 in mid-day trading after the results, with shares moving close to their 52-week high of $100.40.
  • Analysts remain cautious overall despite recent target increases, with a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.33.
  • Interested in Selective Insurance Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29, FiscalAI reports. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 13.71%.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ SIGI traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.79. The stock had a trading volume of 842,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,646. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $100.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIGI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Selective Insurance Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $99.33.

View Our Latest Report on SIGI

Trending Headlines about Selective Insurance Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Selective Insurance Group this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Selective Insurance Group reported quarterly EPS of $1.95, beating analyst expectations of $1.66 by $0.29. The strong earnings result suggests solid underwriting performance and profitability. Selective Insurance Group earnings report
  • Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research made only modest adjustments to Selective Insurance Group’s outlook, including small cuts to FY2026 and some 2026/2027 quarter estimates, while nudging one Q1 2028 estimate slightly higher. These changes are unlikely to outweigh the immediate earnings beat. Zacks Research estimate update
  • Neutral Sentiment: Before the report, market coverage focused on what to expect from SIGI’s upcoming Q2 results, indicating investors were already watching the release closely. Selective Insurance Group earnings preview

Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 213,627 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $19,555,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,705 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,749 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is an insurance holding company headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey. The organization traces its roots to a regional provider of property and casualty coverage and became a publicly traded holding company following its initial public offering in 1999. Since its formation, Selective has expanded through strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives to broaden its product offerings and strengthen its market position.

The company's core business encompasses a broad range of property and casualty insurance products designed to serve both commercial and personal lines customers.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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