SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.46, but opened at $4.74. SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares last traded at $4.9330, with a volume of 2,067,305 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, SELLAS Life Sciences Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLS

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Up 9.9%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.20 million, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 2.22.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 89.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,724 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of active cellular immunotherapies for cancer. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, SELLAS specializes in targeting the Wilms' tumor 1 (WT1) antigen, a protein commonly overexpressed in a range of hematologic and solid tumors. Since its founding, the company has built a pipeline around the use of peptide-based vaccines designed to train the patient's own immune system to recognize and attack WT1-positive cancer cells.

The company's lead product candidate, galinpepimut-S (GPS), is an investigational multi-peptide vaccine directed against WT1.

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