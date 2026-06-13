Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus raised Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial set a $104.00 price objective on Sempra Energy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.67.

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Sempra Energy Stock Performance

SRE stock opened at $92.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.13 and a 200-day moving average of $91.77. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $73.06 and a 12-month high of $101.04.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.Sempra Energy's quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In other news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 1,128 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $109,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,091,598.08. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dyan Z. Wold sold 1,539 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $146,789.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,633 shares of the company's stock, valued at $441,895.54. The trade was a 24.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 8,567 shares of company stock valued at $792,663 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $914,924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 14.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,725,594 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $6,813,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 106.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,428,007 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $938,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,277 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,071,206 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,865,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572,312 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,330,091 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,971,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,783 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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