SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SEMR) Given Average Recommendation of "Reduce" by Analysts

Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SEMR - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Reduce" from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of SEMrush in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Insider Activity

In other SEMrush news, CTO Oleg Shchegolev sold 200,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $2,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 7,174,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,588,062.84. The trade was a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Eugenie Levin sold 404,249 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $4,814,605.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 580,712 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,916,279.92. This trade represents a 41.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,923,000. Numerai GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 983.5% during the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 369,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 335,172 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 22.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 308,559 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 56,076 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 25.5% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 279,411 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 56,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 94.8% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 120,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEMrush Stock Performance

Shares of SEMrush stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -108.95 and a beta of 1.50. SEMrush has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider specializing in online visibility management and digital marketing analytics. Its cloud-based platform offers tools for search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising research, content marketing, social media management, and competitive intelligence. By aggregating data across search engines, advertising networks, and social platforms, the company enables marketers to track keyword rankings, audit websites, analyze backlink profiles, and uncover competitor strategies.

The company's flagship offering, the SEMrush toolkit, includes modules for keyword research, site auditing, position tracking, backlink analysis, and content optimization.

Further Reading

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