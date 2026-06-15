Sen. Gary C. Peters Buys Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock

Senator Gary C. Peters (Democratic-Michigan) recently bought shares of Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC. In a filing disclosed on June 11th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Kraft Heinz stock on May 21st.

Senator Gary C. Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Corteva NYSE: CTVA on 4/23/2026.

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Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC opened at $24.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.08.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.The firm's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz's payout ratio is currently -32.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kraft Heinz from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $22.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KHC

About Senator Peters

Gary Peters (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Michigan. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Peters (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Michigan. He won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Peters completed Ballotpedia's Candidate Connection survey in 2020. Click here to read the survey answers. Peters was elected to the Senate in 2014. On May 1, 2013, Peters announced he would seek election to the United States Senate seat that was being vacated in 2014 by retiring Michigan Sen. Carl Levin. Peters ran unopposed in the Democratic primary on August 5, 2014, before he defeated Terri Lynn Land (R), Jim Fulner (Libertarian), Richard Matkin (U.S. Taxpayers), and Chris Wahmhoff (Green) in the general election on November 4, 2014. Peters was previously a member of the U.S. House of Representatives representing Michigan's 9th Congressional District from 2009 to 2013 and Michigan's 14th Congressional District from 2013 to 2015. He also served as Commissioner of the Michigan Lottery from 2003 to 2007. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Peters is an average Democratic member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Democratic Party on the majority of bills. On January 28, 2021, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) appointed Peters to head the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee for the 2022 campaign cycle. Peters was born in 1958 in Pontiac, Michigan. After graduating from Alma College in 1980, Peters went on to receive his M.B.A. from the University of Detroit and his J.D. from Wayne State University in 1985 and 1989, respectively. Prior to his political career, Peters worked as a professor and investment banker. He also served in the United States Naval Reserve from 1993 to 2000 and from 2001 to 2005.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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