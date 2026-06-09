Sen. Jim Banks Sells Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares

Senator Jim Banks (Republican-Indiana) recently sold shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. NASDAQ: PTON. In a filing disclosed on June 07th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Peloton Interactive stock on June 5th.

Senator Jim Banks also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Starbucks NASDAQ: SBUX on 4/15/2026.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts: Sign Up

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of PTON stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.54.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 0.94%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Peloton Interactive's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,636,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $347,727,000 after buying an additional 811,585 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,563,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,069,000 after buying an additional 1,193,597 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,445,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,006,000 after purchasing an additional 733,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 42,632 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $164,559.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 880,956 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,400,490.16. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 112,523 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $583,994.37. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 255,498 shares of company stock worth $1,245,332 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.25 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Peloton Interactive

About Senator Banks

Jim Banks (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Indiana. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2031. Banks (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Indiana. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Jim Banks was born in Columbia City, Indiana, and lives in Indiana. Banks graduated from Columbia City High School. He began serving in the U.S. Navy Reserve in 2012. He was the first Indiana state legislator to take an extended leave of absence to fulfill service as an active military member. He deployed to Afghanistan in 2014 and returned in 2015. Banks earned an undergraduate degree from Indiana University and an M.B.A. from Grace College. His career experience includes working in the real estate and construction industries. Banks was previously president of the Columbia City Rotary Club, chairman of the Whitley County Republican Party, and has served on the Whitley County Council and Northeast Indiana Workforce Development Board

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company's core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Peloton Interactive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Peloton Interactive wasn't on the list.

While Peloton Interactive currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here