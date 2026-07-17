Sen. John Boozman Sells Off First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Shares

Senator John Boozman (Republican-Arkansas) recently sold shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund NASDAQ: FTGC. In a filing disclosed on July 13th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock on June 25th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

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First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $30.65.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1691 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,567,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,003,000 after purchasing an additional 148,098 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,373,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,902,000 after buying an additional 23,761 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 1,071,159 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,883,000 after buying an additional 148,930 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 944,969 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,952,000 after buying an additional 41,105 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 869,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,203,000 after buying an additional 76,281 shares during the period.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas' U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman's academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund. FTGC was launched on Oct 23, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

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