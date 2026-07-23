Sen. Sells Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) Stock

Senator (Republican-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Williams Companies, Inc. The) (NYSE: WMB. In a filing disclosed on July 21st, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $5,000,001 and $25,000,000 in Williams Companies stock on June 24th.

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Williams Companies Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE:WMB opened at $74.50 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.69. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $80.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $91.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 23.39%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Williams Companies's payout ratio is 92.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Towne Trust Company N.A increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 431 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allied Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 485 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Glen G. Jasek sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total value of $195,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 54,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,993.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 12,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $917,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 98,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,511,789.12. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,655. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.56.

View Our Latest Report on Williams Companies

About Senator

About Williams Companies

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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