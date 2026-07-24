Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th.

Sensata Technologies has a payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sensata Technologies to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

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Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ST traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.12. 321,701 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,781. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $53.89. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 148.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $934.80 million for the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 1.28%. Analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In related news, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $300,279.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,163.80. This represents a 13.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 272.3% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 62.5% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. EFG International AG acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company's stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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