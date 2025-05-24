Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.08.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts: Sign Up

ST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sensata Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 61.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 31,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 1.2%

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $911.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $878.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sensata Technologies's revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Sensata Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sensata Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sensata Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Sensata Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here