Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the scientific and technical instruments company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.94% from the stock's previous close.

ST has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays downgraded Sensata Technologies from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $46.80.

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Sensata Technologies Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 165.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company's fifty day moving average price is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.92.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 1.28%.The business had revenue of $934.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $300,279.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,163.80. The trade was a 13.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $101,110.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 72,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,528,345.82. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 11,728 shares of company stock valued at $486,949 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 165.4% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,975,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $152,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,927 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,509,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $116,828,000 after buying an additional 2,778,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,966,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,313,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $143,600,000 after acquiring an additional 961,457 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,402,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $84,601,000 after acquiring an additional 750,646 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

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