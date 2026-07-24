Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) to Issue $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd.

Sensient Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Sensient Technologies has a payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sensient Technologies to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

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Sensient Technologies Stock Up 8.0%

NYSE SXT traded up $9.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.39. 1,124,218 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,317. Sensient Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $82.60 and a fifty-two week high of $129.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $116.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.09.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $448.84 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 8.71%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensient Technologies will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Sensient Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sensient Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: The company beat earnings expectations, posting $1.20 EPS versus the $1.03 consensus, while revenue rose 11.6% year over year to $462.1 million , also ahead of estimates. Sensient Technologies Corporation Reports Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

The company beat earnings expectations, posting versus the consensus, while revenue rose year over year to , also ahead of estimates. Positive Sentiment: Management lifted FY 2026 EPS guidance to 4.10-4.20 , above the 3.94 analyst estimate, reinforcing confidence that earnings growth can continue. Sensient Technologies Raises Outlook After Strong Quarterly Results

Management lifted to , above the analyst estimate, reinforcing confidence that earnings growth can continue. Neutral Sentiment: The board also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share, which is a positive income signal but likely a smaller near-term driver than the earnings beat and higher outlook. Sensient Declares Dividend

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

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