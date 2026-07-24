Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17, RTT News reports. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 8.71%.The business had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensient Technologies updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.100-4.200 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Sensient Technologies' conference call:

Sensient reported a strong quarter with 10% local-currency revenue growth , 21% adjusted EBITDA growth , and 26% adjusted EPS growth , all ahead of its earlier expectations for the year.

Sensient reported a strong quarter with , , and , all ahead of its earlier expectations for the year. The Color Group remained the main growth engine, posting 17.6% local-currency revenue growth and 36.8% operating profit growth , driven by accelerating natural color conversions and strong new product wins.

The remained the main growth engine, posting and , driven by accelerating natural color conversions and strong new product wins. Management said the natural color conversion opportunity is building momentum, with about $25 million of invoiced revenue in Q2 on top of $20 million through Q1, and reiterated that the U.S. conversion remains the company’s largest-ever opportunity.

Management said the natural color conversion opportunity is building momentum, with about on top of $20 million through Q1, and reiterated that the U.S. conversion remains the company’s largest-ever opportunity. Sensient raised full-year guidance to high-single- to low-double-digit local-currency revenue growth and mid- to high-teens adjusted EBITDA/EPS growth , while also indicating capital spending will likely come in near the top end of the $150 million-$170 million range .

Sensient to high-single- to low-double-digit local-currency revenue growth and , while also indicating capital spending will likely come in near the . Management emphasized that the company is investing heavily in capacity, inventory, and supply chain resilience to support the multi-year natural color rollout, and said it does not expect share buybacks in the near term.

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Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SXT stock traded up $4.02 on Friday, hitting $121.05. 848,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,093. Sensient Technologies has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $129.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensient Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SXT

Insider Transactions at Sensient Technologies

In other news, VP Thierry Hoang sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $46,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,602,177.71. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 181.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company's stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

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