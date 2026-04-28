Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Given New $143.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $115.00 to $143.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the specialty chemicals company's stock. UBS Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.27% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $121.00.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on SXT

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:SXT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.14. 47,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.62. Sensient Technologies has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $129.35. The firm's 50 day moving average is $93.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $435.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.39 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sensient Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 313.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

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