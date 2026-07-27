Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Reaches New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $131.04 and last traded at $128.75, with a volume of 60940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.79.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Sensient Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Sensient Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 48.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Sensient Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sensient Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sensient Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensient Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $136.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SXT

Insider Transactions at Sensient Technologies

In related news, VP Thierry Hoang sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $50,111.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,633,372.35. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SXT. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 594 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sensient Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sensient Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Sensient Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here