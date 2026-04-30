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Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Sensient Technologies logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sensient shares gapped down, opening at $112.00 versus the prior close of $120.54 and last trading around $111.83, reflecting a sharp premarket gap and about a 4.4% intraday decline.
  • The company beat quarterly expectations with $1.04 EPS (vs. $0.80 expected) and $435.8M revenue (vs. $411.4M), reported 11.1% YoY revenue growth, and set FY2026 guidance of $3.70–$3.90 EPS.
  • Analyst and institutional activity is notable: UBS raised its target to $143 with a buy rating while the consensus remains a "Hold" ($121 target), and large institutions (e.g., Vaughan Nelson, Norges Bank) established sizable new positions, leaving roughly 90.9% institutional ownership.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $120.54, but opened at $112.00. Sensient Technologies shares last traded at $111.8260, with a volume of 258,486 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SXT. UBS Group increased their target price on Sensient Technologies from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Sensient Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $121.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Stock Down 4.4%

The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.62. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $94.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.97.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $435.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.39 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 8.71%.The company's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Sensient Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,955,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $49,867,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,784,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,336,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 5,807.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 327,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $30,783,000 after purchasing an additional 322,108 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

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