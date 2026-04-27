Sensient Technologies Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Sensient Technologies NYSE: SXT reported a strong start to 2026, led by double-digit growth in its Color Group as customer activity around synthetic-to-natural color conversions continued to build. Management raised full-year local-currency growth expectations for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted earnings per share (EPS), citing a better-than-expected first quarter driven primarily by new business wins.

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First-quarter performance beats early expectations

Chairman, President, and CEO Paul Manning said the company delivered “a very strong start to 2026,” including 7% local-currency revenue growth, 10% local-currency adjusted EBITDA growth, and 14% local-currency adjusted EPS growth. Manning said results exceeded the company’s early expectations and position Sensient “nicely for the year.”

On the drivers of the quarter, Manning told analysts, “the simple answer is we got more wins than we thought,” pointing to strength in both the base business and natural color conversions, as well as “a nice set of wins out of Asia Pacific.” He also said he did not see “as much of that tariff distortions that I was sort of concerned about on the last call.”

Chief Financial Officer Tobin Tornehl provided reported figures for the quarter, saying revenue was $435.8 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $392.3 million in the prior-year period. Operating income was $66.7 million versus $53.5 million a year earlier. Tornehl noted that the prior-year quarter included $2.9 million (about $0.05 per share) of portfolio optimization plan costs; excluding those, adjusted operating income was up 12.2% in local currency.

Color Group strength and natural conversion momentum

Sensient’s Color Group again led results. Manning said the segment produced 12.3% local-currency revenue growth and 13.2% local-currency operating profit growth, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.4% that was flat year over year “despite our increased investments” to support natural color conversions.

Manning said commercial activity around natural conversions remains “very strong” and that the company is “starting to see an uptick in customer orders for conversion of their synthetically colored products in the U.S.” He reiterated that a U.S. shift toward natural colors is “the single largest opportunity in Sensient’s history,” and said the company’s investments are intended to support a $1 billion natural color sales goal.

Given the first-quarter performance, Manning raised his outlook for the Color Group, saying he now expects the segment to deliver double-digit local-currency revenue growth in 2026, versus a prior view of “high single to double-digit growth.” He added that profit leverage should improve as sales build, while also saying Color Group profit leverage in the second and third quarters would be “similar to the relationship in Q1.”

In response to a question about conversion revenue progress, Manning updated an internally tracked figure tied to the $1 billion goal. He said the company invoiced about $5 million in the back half of last year “specifically towards that goal,” and that combined with the first quarter, Sensient has now invoiced “about $20 million or so” toward the $1 billion natural colors objective. He added that within the Color Group’s 12% growth, “about half of that was the base business” and “the other half was this incremental derived from these natural color conversions” in the U.S.

Other segments: modest top-line growth, improving profitability

Sensient’s Flavors & Extracts Group posted 1.7% local-currency revenue growth and 5.1% local-currency operating profit growth, according to Manning, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.2% that rose 30 basis points year over year. Manning said the quarter exceeded expectations and credited cost optimization and “new and defensible flavor wins,” adding that the company expects the second quarter to be similar to the first, with strengthening performance through the year.

The Asia Pacific Group rebounded, delivering 4.7% local-currency revenue growth and 14.5% local-currency operating profit growth. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 26.1%, up 220 basis points from the prior-year quarter. Manning said demand constraints that affected recent quarters improved in Q1, and the group produced strong new wins. He said he expects improvement throughout the year, with greater improvement in the back half “pending resolution of the Iran war.”

Guidance raised; capital spending remains elevated

Management raised full-year local-currency guidance ranges. Manning said Sensient now expects local-currency revenue to be up “high single to double digits,” versus prior guidance of “mid-single to double digits.” The company also now expects local-currency adjusted EBITDA and EPS to grow at “high single to double-digit rates,” compared with prior expectations of mid-single to double-digit EBITDA growth and mid-single to high-single-digit EPS growth.

Tornehl said the company continues to expect acceleration in revenue and EBITDA growth in the second half of the year. He also provided near-term financial assumptions, including second-quarter interest expense of approximately $9 million and a second-quarter adjusted tax rate of approximately 25%. Based on current exchange rates, he said the company still expects the impact of currency on EPS to be “immaterial for the year,” after foreign currency translation provided an approximately $0.06 EPS benefit in the first quarter.

On capital allocation, Manning reiterated expectations for 2026 capital expenditures of $150 million to $170 million as Sensient expands capacity for natural color conversions and works toward its $1 billion goal. He added that the company expects to spend $225 million to $250 million on natural color capital over the next couple of years. The company does not anticipate share buybacks at this time, but will “continually evaluate sensible acquisition opportunities,” he said.

Tornehl said cash flow used in operations was $14 million in the first quarter and capital expenditures were $29 million. Net debt to credit-adjusted EBITDA was 2.4x as of March 31, 2026. He also said the company expects higher inventory investment through the year to prepare for conversion-related demand, with leverage expected to move into the upper twos later in the year.

Regulatory, input costs, and technology highlights

Management discussed several external factors influencing the operating environment, including geopolitics and inflation. Manning said Sensient has no significant operations in the Middle East and is working to mitigate supply chain risks from rising fuel and certain commodity costs, adding that in past disruptions the company has been able to adjust prices to minimize financial impact and customer disruption.

When asked about raw materials, Manning said Sensient expects enough inflationary input pressure to require pricing actions in a “low single digit magnitude,” with a particular focus on synthetic colors for food and personal care and on logistics costs tied to energy. He said the company is not assuming inflation or offsetting pricing actions in its second-quarter guidance at this time, describing the impact as “fairly modest” and partially deferred.

Manning also highlighted natural color-related technologies, including the company’s Avalanche platform—clean-label alternatives to titanium dioxide—and extrusion-stable natural colors designed for high-heat or high-pressure manufacturing processes such as cereal extrusion. He said titanium dioxide replacement is “the single most challenging program” and characterized that conversion as earlier-stage than the broader shift away from synthetic dyes, adding he has not factored it into the $1 billion target.

On the pace of U.S. natural color conversion activity, Manning pointed to key timelines he said the market is working toward, including January 1, 2027—described as “essentially the Walmart deadline”—and January 1, 2028 as another timeframe investors are watching. He said he has seen no slowdown or wavering in customer commitments, while noting that exact timing remains difficult given the number of SKUs involved and the operational steps required for launches.

About Sensient Technologies NYSE: SXT

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

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