Sensient Technologies (SXT) to Post Earnings on Friday

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect Sensient Technologies to post earnings of $1.00 per share and revenue of $448.8360 million for the quarter. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.90 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $435.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.39 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 8.71%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sensient Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sensient Technologies Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $110.56 on Friday. Sensient Technologies has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $129.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Sensient Technologies's payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SXT. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SXT

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thierry Hoang sold 439 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $50,111.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 14,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,633,372.35. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 112.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 60,807 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company's stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

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