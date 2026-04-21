Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.8750.

SRTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Sensus Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on SRTS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Mindset Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 28.1% during the third quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company's stock.

Sensus Healthcare Trading Down 7.5%

SRTS opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.28. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.11%.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of superficial radiation therapy (SRT) systems. The company's SRT devices utilize low-energy X-rays to treat a range of dermatological and oncological conditions, most notably non-melanoma skin cancers such as basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma, as well as benign lesions including keloids. By delivering targeted radiation to superficial tissue layers, Sensus Healthcare's systems aim to provide an alternative to surgical excision or systemic therapies, offering clinicians a non-invasive treatment option for eligible patients.

The company's flagship products include the SRT-100™ and SRT-100+™ platforms, which feature handheld applicators, adjustable energy settings and integrated safety controls.

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