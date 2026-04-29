Free Trial
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Seplat Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Seplat Energy shares hit a new 52-week high after Citigroup raised its price target from GBX 415 to GBX 655 and kept a buy rating; the stock traded as high as GBX 575 (last GBX 569) while Canaccord also raised its target to GBX 570, leaving a consensus average target of GBX 612.50.
  • Seplat is Nigeria’s leading indigenous independent oil and gas producer, averaging 48,152 boepd in 9M 2023 including 117 MMscfd (≈20,083 boepd) of processed natural gas for domestic power, and is positioning itself around Nigeria’s energy transition.
  • The company has a market cap of £3.43 billion, a P/E of 21.19 and PEG of 0.09, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.26 and 50/200-day moving averages at GBX 475 and GBX 358, and the stock was reported up about 2.3%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Seplat Energy.

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from GBX 415 to GBX 655. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Seplat Energy traded as high as GBX 575 and last traded at GBX 569, with a volume of 166751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 559.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Seplat Energy from GBX 550 to GBX 570 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 612.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Seplat Energy

Seplat Energy Stock Up 2.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business's fifty day moving average price is GBX 475.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 357.94.

Seplat Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seplat Energy is Nigeria's leading indigenous, independent oil and gas producer, producing oil and gas production volumes of 48,152 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 9M 2023, including 117 MMscfd (20,083 boepd) of processed natural gas for domestic power generation in 9M 2023. Seplat Energy is focused on powering Nigeria's energy transition. Our goal is to help meet the energy needs of Nigeria's rapidly growing population by providing accessible, reliable and sustainable energy, at the same time increasing shareholder value.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Seplat Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Seplat Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Seplat Energy wasn't on the list.

While Seplat Energy currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Explore Elon Musk’s boldest ventures yet—from AI and autonomy to space colonization—and find out how investors can ride the next wave of innovation.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines