Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Trading Up 6.1% - Should You Buy?

Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.84 and last traded at $33.48. Approximately 61,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 355,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.56.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Septerna in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Septerna from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Septerna in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Septerna in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Septerna from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Septerna currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Septerna

Septerna Stock Up 7.6%

The business's fifty day moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average is $28.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 2.29.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. Septerna had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $26.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Septerna, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Samira Shaikhly sold 2,178 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $76,622.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 793 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,897.74. The trade was a 73.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel D. Long sold 3,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $114,521.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 96,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,716.32. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 44,494 shares of company stock worth $1,469,391 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Septerna

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Septerna during the first quarter worth $619,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Septerna during the first quarter valued at $906,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Septerna by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,709 shares of the company's stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Septerna in the 1st quarter worth about $21,334,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Septerna in the 1st quarter worth about $531,000.

About Septerna

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases. GPCRs are the largest and most diverse family of cell membrane receptors and regulate physiological processes in nearly every organ system of the human body.

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