Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.88) per share and revenue of $0.4080 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.

Seres Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $29.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 40.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,629 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 21,679 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 193.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,572 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 89,995 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 2,772.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,343 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 427.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,432 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Seres Therapeutics

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage microbiome therapeutics company focused on harnessing the power of the human microbiome to treat serious diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Seres applies proprietary microbiome science and manufacturing capabilities to develop a pipeline of living microbial therapies designed to restore healthy gut function. The company's approach leverages understanding of microbial ecology and human biology to address conditions where the native microbiome is disrupted.

Among its lead candidates is SER-109, an investigational oral microbiome therapeutic for reducing recurrence of Clostridioides difficile infection.

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