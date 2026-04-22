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Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Seritage Growth Properties logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Shares of Seritage Growth Properties fell below its 200‑day moving average (200‑day = $3.36), trading as low as $2.52 and last at $2.5380 on volume of 114,192 (down about 3.5%).
  • Analyst sentiment is negative—SRG carries an average “Sell” rating after recent downgrades, including reiteration by Weiss Ratings and a cut from Wall Street Zen.
  • Fundamentals are weak: the company reported (−$0.11) EPS for the quarter, with negative ROE (−19.39%) and net margin (−374.73%), a market cap of $142.97M, and a high beta of 2.41.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG - Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.36 and traded as low as $2.52. Seritage Growth Properties shares last traded at $2.5380, with a volume of 114,192 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Seritage Growth Properties in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Seritage Growth Properties from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Research Report on SRG

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Down 3.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 16.70, a current ratio of 16.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $142.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.41. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 374.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seritage Growth Properties

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRG. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,575 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 725.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,629 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) formed in 2015 as a spin-off from Sears Holdings. Headquartered in New York City, the company owns and operates a diversified portfolio of retail and mixed-use properties that were previously under the Sears and Kmart banners. Since its launch, Seritage has pursued a strategy of unlocking value through active asset management, redevelopment and strategic leasing.

The company's core business activities include the acquisition and redevelopment of retail properties, negotiation of long-term lease agreements with national and regional tenants, and selective disposition of non-core assets.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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