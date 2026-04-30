Serve Robotics (SERV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.5748) per share and revenue of $2.7090 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.77 million. Serve Robotics had a negative net margin of 3,821.98% and a negative return on equity of 38.54%. On average, analysts expect Serve Robotics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Serve Robotics Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:SERV opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.26. Serve Robotics has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $18.64.

Insider Activity at Serve Robotics

In related news, CFO Brian Read sold 3,185 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $32,901.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,366,092.48. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ali Kashani sold 14,541 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $125,343.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,320,373 shares in the company, valued at $28,621,615.26. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 88,837 shares of company stock worth $866,279 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Serve Robotics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Serve Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth $59,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Serve Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Serve Robotics by 74.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,278 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SERV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Northland Securities restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Freedom Capital raised shares of Serve Robotics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $16.00 price target on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Serve Robotics presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $17.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on SERV

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics develops and operates autonomous sidewalk delivery robots designed to transform last-mile logistics for restaurants, retailers and grocery brands. By combining proprietary hardware, sensor suites and dispatch software, the company enables on-demand deliveries of food, beverages and consumer goods while minimizing reliance on traditional vehicle fleets.

The core Serve robot integrates four-wheeled mobility, LiDAR and vision cameras with AI-driven navigation algorithms to detect obstacles, traverse urban sidewalks and interact safely with pedestrians.

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