ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Evercore

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Evercore from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the information technology services provider's stock. Evercore's price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.47% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NOW. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday. Argus raised ServiceNow to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.86.

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ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE NOW traded down $16.36 on Thursday, reaching $86.71. The company had a trading volume of 17,589,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,024,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $211.48. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $105.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.83.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 46,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,697,323.10. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $376,141.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at $820,367.97. This trade represents a 31.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 200.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 subscription revenue and top-line: Subscription revenue grew ~22% YoY and overall Q1 revenue slightly beat consensus, showing continued demand for ServiceNow’s AI-driven platform. BusinessWire Q1 Release

Q1 subscription revenue and top-line: Subscription revenue grew ~22% YoY and overall Q1 revenue slightly beat consensus, showing continued demand for ServiceNow’s AI-driven platform. Positive Sentiment: Company raised its annual subscription revenue outlook, citing stronger AI adoption — a sign management sees sustainable demand for Now Assist and related products. Reuters: Boosts Outlook

Company raised its annual subscription revenue outlook, citing stronger AI adoption — a sign management sees sustainable demand for Now Assist and related products. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic moves: ServiceNow closed the Armis acquisition to expand into OT/IoT/cyber asset visibility and announced deeper Google Cloud AI integrations — positive long-term product synergy but with short-term execution risk. Yahoo: Google Cloud Partnership

Strategic moves: ServiceNow closed the Armis acquisition to expand into OT/IoT/cyber asset visibility and announced deeper Google Cloud AI integrations — positive long-term product synergy but with short-term execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Management tone and events calendar: CEO emphasized AI-driven productivity and an Analyst Day is scheduled for May 4 — useful for forward guidance clarity. Investors.com: Analyst Day

Management tone and events calendar: CEO emphasized AI-driven productivity and an Analyst Day is scheduled for May 4 — useful for forward guidance clarity. Negative Sentiment: Middle East deal delays: Management said delayed large deals in the Middle East created ~75 bps of subscription-revenue headwind in Q1 and could push some closures into later quarters — an immediate growth and sentiment headwind. Yahoo: Deal Delays

Middle East deal delays: Management said delayed large deals in the Middle East created ~75 bps of subscription-revenue headwind in Q1 and could push some closures into later quarters — an immediate growth and sentiment headwind. Negative Sentiment: Margins to be pressured by Armis purchase: ServiceNow warned the acquisition will create a roughly 75‑bp FY operating-margin headwind (125 bps in Q2), which contributed to investor concern about near-term profitability. WSJ: Armis Margin Impact

Margins to be pressured by Armis purchase: ServiceNow warned the acquisition will create a roughly 75‑bp FY operating-margin headwind (125 bps in Q2), which contributed to investor concern about near-term profitability. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and analyst moves: Despite the beat, sentiment soured — multiple shops trimmed price targets and the stock drew higher short interest amid broader AI/disruption worries, amplifying the selloff. Finviz: Analyst PT Cuts Reuters: Short Interest

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

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