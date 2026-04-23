ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at DA Davidson

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the information technology services provider's stock. DA Davidson's price target indicates a potential upside of 118.86% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $188.00 to $163.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $130.00 target price on ServiceNow and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.86.

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ServiceNow Trading Down 15.8%

NOW traded down $16.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.81. 17,589,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,024,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $211.48. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $105.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.ServiceNow's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,781,652.94. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 46,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 540.0% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

Key ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 subscription revenue and top-line: Subscription revenue grew ~22% YoY and overall Q1 revenue slightly beat consensus, showing continued demand for ServiceNow’s AI-driven platform. BusinessWire Q1 Release

Q1 subscription revenue and top-line: Subscription revenue grew ~22% YoY and overall Q1 revenue slightly beat consensus, showing continued demand for ServiceNow’s AI-driven platform. Positive Sentiment: Company raised its annual subscription revenue outlook, citing stronger AI adoption — a sign management sees sustainable demand for Now Assist and related products. Reuters: Boosts Outlook

Company raised its annual subscription revenue outlook, citing stronger AI adoption — a sign management sees sustainable demand for Now Assist and related products. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic moves: ServiceNow closed the Armis acquisition to expand into OT/IoT/cyber asset visibility and announced deeper Google Cloud AI integrations — positive long-term product synergy but with short-term execution risk. Yahoo: Google Cloud Partnership

Strategic moves: ServiceNow closed the Armis acquisition to expand into OT/IoT/cyber asset visibility and announced deeper Google Cloud AI integrations — positive long-term product synergy but with short-term execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Management tone and events calendar: CEO emphasized AI-driven productivity and an Analyst Day is scheduled for May 4 — useful for forward guidance clarity. Investors.com: Analyst Day

Management tone and events calendar: CEO emphasized AI-driven productivity and an Analyst Day is scheduled for May 4 — useful for forward guidance clarity. Negative Sentiment: Middle East deal delays: Management said delayed large deals in the Middle East created ~75 bps of subscription-revenue headwind in Q1 and could push some closures into later quarters — an immediate growth and sentiment headwind. Yahoo: Deal Delays

Middle East deal delays: Management said delayed large deals in the Middle East created ~75 bps of subscription-revenue headwind in Q1 and could push some closures into later quarters — an immediate growth and sentiment headwind. Negative Sentiment: Margins to be pressured by Armis purchase: ServiceNow warned the acquisition will create a roughly 75‑bp FY operating-margin headwind (125 bps in Q2), which contributed to investor concern about near-term profitability. WSJ: Armis Margin Impact

Margins to be pressured by Armis purchase: ServiceNow warned the acquisition will create a roughly 75‑bp FY operating-margin headwind (125 bps in Q2), which contributed to investor concern about near-term profitability. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and analyst moves: Despite the beat, sentiment soured — multiple shops trimmed price targets and the stock drew higher short interest amid broader AI/disruption worries, amplifying the selloff. Finviz: Analyst PT Cuts Reuters: Short Interest

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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