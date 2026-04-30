ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $158.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the information technology services provider's stock. Citigroup's price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.40% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NOW. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ServiceNow from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp set a $85.00 price target on ServiceNow and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Capital One Financial lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $158.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $146.75.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.5%

NOW traded down $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $87.59. The company had a trading volume of 14,175,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,160,537. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.59. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $211.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. ServiceNow's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,323.10. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,164 shares of company stock worth $2,497,021. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results showed healthy subscription momentum (≈22% subscription revenue growth) and management raised FY2026 outlook—evidence demand and AI monetization are supporting recurring revenue growth. ServiceNow Q1 results

Q1 results showed healthy subscription momentum (≈22% subscription revenue growth) and management raised FY2026 outlook—evidence demand and AI monetization are supporting recurring revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow is rolling out agentic AI in real-world deployments (example: TridentCare) and deepening AI collaboration with Google Cloud — this supports upsell, larger enterprise deals and longer-term monetization of AI workflows. ServiceNow AI partnerships

ServiceNow is rolling out agentic AI in real-world deployments (example: TridentCare) and deepening AI collaboration with Google Cloud — this supports upsell, larger enterprise deals and longer-term monetization of AI workflows. Positive Sentiment: Third‑party vendors and partners are building AI‑native solutions on the Now Platform (example: Brightfin’s new AI‑native IT financial management platform), which validates ServiceNow’s ecosystem and could drive platform usage and subscription upsells. Brightfin AI‑native on ServiceNow

Third‑party vendors and partners are building AI‑native solutions on the Now Platform (example: Brightfin’s new AI‑native IT financial management platform), which validates ServiceNow’s ecosystem and could drive platform usage and subscription upsells. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators call the post‑earnings sell‑off overdone and are pitching a “buy‑the‑dip” case, citing durable subscription economics and strong FCF that support M&A and buybacks. Buy‑the‑dip thesis

Some analysts and commentators call the post‑earnings sell‑off overdone and are pitching a “buy‑the‑dip” case, citing durable subscription economics and strong FCF that support M&A and buybacks. Neutral Sentiment: Atos and other partners were recognized for ServiceNow ecosystem capability (ISG Provider Lens), which signals continued enterprise adoption but is incremental to near‑term revenue. Atos ISG recognition

Atos and other partners were recognized for ServiceNow ecosystem capability (ISG Provider Lens), which signals continued enterprise adoption but is incremental to near‑term revenue. Neutral Sentiment: New partner integrations (healthcare, procurement, ERP connectors) expand addressable market but require execution and will have staggered revenue impact. Partner integrations

New partner integrations (healthcare, procurement, ERP connectors) expand addressable market but require execution and will have staggered revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Shares have fallen sharply YTD and reacted strongly after earnings due to valuation compression and investor rotation into pure‑play AI names—this macro/sector pressure is a primary driver of today’s weakness. Sell‑off / valuation compression

Shares have fallen sharply YTD and reacted strongly after earnings due to valuation compression and investor rotation into pure‑play AI names—this macro/sector pressure is a primary driver of today’s weakness. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling disclosed (Jacqueline P. Canney sold ~8,927 shares at ~\$89.60) and several broker price‑target cuts or trims have been reported—both add short‑term sentiment pressure. Insider SEC filing

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

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