ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Down 1.7% on Insider Selling

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.7% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $87.10 and last traded at $88.9720. 18,349,675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 21,250,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.49.

Specifically, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $188.00 to $163.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $260.00 to $157.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $146.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOW

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.7%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 205.1% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 906 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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