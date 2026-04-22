ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Up 3% - What's Next?

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $104.31 and last traded at $103.1570. 29,122,879 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 19,892,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.14.

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Key ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $150.00 to $121.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $173.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Up 3.0%

The business's 50 day moving average is $105.50 and its 200 day moving average is $139.08. The company has a market capitalization of $106.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. ServiceNow's revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 46,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,697,323.10. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

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