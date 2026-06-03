ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price Down 7.7% - Here's Why

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) were down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $117.34 and last traded at $117.86. Approximately 33,081,155 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 23,835,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.65.

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Key ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several bullish articles argue that ServiceNow is being undervalued relative to its AI-driven growth potential, with commentary calling it an “AI control tower” and saying the market may be underappreciating its business momentum. Article Title

Several bullish articles argue that ServiceNow is being undervalued relative to its AI-driven growth potential, with commentary calling it an “AI control tower” and saying the market may be underappreciating its business momentum. Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow was highlighted as a leader in the software comeback, with AI enthusiasm lifting sentiment across the sector and helping investors rotate back into large-cap software names. Article Title

ServiceNow was highlighted as a leader in the software comeback, with AI enthusiasm lifting sentiment across the sector and helping investors rotate back into large-cap software names. Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow deepened its partnership with Everbridge’s xMatters platform, adding AI-driven incident response and workflow orchestration tools that could strengthen its position in critical enterprise workflows. Article Title

ServiceNow deepened its partnership with Everbridge’s xMatters platform, adding AI-driven incident response and workflow orchestration tools that could strengthen its position in critical enterprise workflows. Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow announced a $2.5 million grant to City Year, supporting student success and AI-enabled workforce initiatives, which reinforces its brand and long-term talent pipeline strategy. Article Title

ServiceNow announced a $2.5 million grant to City Year, supporting student success and AI-enabled workforce initiatives, which reinforces its brand and long-term talent pipeline strategy. Neutral Sentiment: ServiceNow presented at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference, likely giving management another chance to reinforce the company’s AI and growth narrative, but the transcript itself does not appear to include a major new catalyst. Article Title

ServiceNow presented at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference, likely giving management another chance to reinforce the company’s AI and growth narrative, but the transcript itself does not appear to include a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some recent coverage remains skeptical, arguing ServiceNow is expensive or less appealing at current levels, and the stock also saw a sharp decline in the prior session, suggesting investors are still debating valuation after the recent rally. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas Exane raised ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ServiceNow from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded ServiceNow from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ServiceNow from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business's 50-day moving average is $98.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,312.60. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,189,212.72. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 200.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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