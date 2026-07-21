ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Piper Sandler

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $91.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Piper Sandler's price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.81% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SFBS. Zacks Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.33.

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ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:SFBS traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.19. 211,258 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $67.20 and a 12-month high of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.65.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57. The company had revenue of $168.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 49,957 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $33,348,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 47.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,140 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 43,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 685.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 190,651 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,886,000 after purchasing an additional 166,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company's stock.

Key ServisFirst Bancshares News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServisFirst Bancshares this week:

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, and the parent of ServisFirst Bank. The company specializes in commercial banking services, catering primarily to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals and entrepreneurs. Its product portfolio encompasses commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial loans, deposit accounts, treasury management and other ancillary banking products designed to meet the financial needs of its clients.

ServisFirst Bank offers a full suite of deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, as well as a variety of loan products.

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