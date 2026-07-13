ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share and revenue of $167.8470 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, July 20, 2026 at 5:15 PM ET.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $158.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $162.07 million. On average, analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts: Sign Up

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 0.0%

SFBS opened at $85.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.11. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $67.20 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. ServisFirst Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFBS. Zacks Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SFBS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, and the parent of ServisFirst Bank. The company specializes in commercial banking services, catering primarily to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals and entrepreneurs. Its product portfolio encompasses commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial loans, deposit accounts, treasury management and other ancillary banking products designed to meet the financial needs of its clients.

ServisFirst Bank offers a full suite of deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, as well as a variety of loan products.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ServisFirst Bancshares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ServisFirst Bancshares wasn't on the list.

While ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here