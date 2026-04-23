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SES AI (NYSE:SES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
SES AI logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SES AI reported a ($0.03) EPS that met estimates and a revenue beat of $6.71M versus $3.65M expected, but remains deeply unprofitable (ROE -28.19%, net margin -347.81%).
  • Shares fell about 3.5% to $1.23 (market cap ~$449M) and insiders have been selling shares — Hong Gan sold 100,000 at $2.50 and Kyle Pilkington sold 25,000 at $1.20 — leaving insiders with 13.8% ownership.
  • Analyst opinions are mixed (one Buy, one Sell) with a consensus "Hold" and $4.00 target, while institutional investors own roughly 29.8% after several recent stake increases.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

SES AI (NYSE:SES - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. SES AI had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 347.81%.The business had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million.

SES AI Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE SES traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,402,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,435,489. The firm has a market cap of $449.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.85. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. SES AI has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hong Gan sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,253,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,215. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Pilkington sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 780,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at $936,243.60. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SES AI

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SES. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SES AI by 35.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 20,268 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SES AI by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SES AI by 2,658,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 26,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered SES AI from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SES AI in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of SES AI in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SES

About SES AI

(Get Free Report)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for SES AI (NYSE:SES)

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