Spotify's "North Star" Outlook Was Music to Investors Ears

Spotify Technology Today SPOT Spotify Technology $488.48 -14.62 (-2.91%) 52-Week Range $405.00 ▼ $785.00 P/E Ratio 38.99 Price Target $655.92 Add to Watchlist

Shares of the world’s most dominant player in music streaming, Spotify Technology NYSE: SPOT, have come under significant pressure in the past 52 weeks. In June of last year, Spotify hit its all-time highs, trading well above $750. However, the stock has come way down since, now trading more than 30% below those highs.

Over this time, growth has fallen considerably, raising alarms around Spotify’s valuation, which reached elevated levels in 2025. Spotify’s latest earnings report didn’t help either, with shares tanking more than 12% afterward.

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However, the company recently held its first Investor Day in four years, during which it revealed ambitious goals as it seeks to change the narrative around its stock and focus on its North Star initiatives. After going through a difficult stretch, investors are buying in.

Rewinding Spotify’s Story: Shares Take a Big Hit as Growth Falls

Much of the drop in Spotify shares has come due to a combination of two factors: decelerating growth and a high multiple. Notably, in 2024, Spotify posted strong full-year currency-neutral growth of 20% year-over-year (YOY), a strong acceleration from 16% YOY growth in 2023.

However, the company’s growth rate really started to come down in the middle of 2025. In Q2 2025, Spotify posted currency-neutral growth of 15% YOY, but currency headwinds pushed reported growth to just 10% YOY. This was a significant drop-off from over 15% reported growth in the prior quarter and was one of Spotify's lowest quarterly growth rates ever.

At the same time, Spotify was trading at an elevated forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio above 60x during the middle of 2025. This level was not consistent with low double-digit and decelerating growth, despite Spotify’s stalwart position in the music streaming industry. Spotify’s reported revenue increased by less than 7% YOY in the last quarter of 2025, and currency-neutral growth was 13% YOY. Overall, through a combination of currency headwinds and underlying deceleration, Spotify’s growth fell significantly, with its forward P/E and stock price falling along the way.

Spotify was able to slightly re-accelerate its reported growth to 8.2% in Q1 2026 and currency-neutral growth to 14% YOY. The company also posted beats on both the top and bottom lines. However, the stock fell 12% anyways, based on weak guidance and concerns over premium subscriber growth.

In this context, the company’s Investor Day in May was a clear opportunity to win back the support of markets, and it did just that.

Spotify Eyes Mid-Teens Growth, Large Margin Expansion in Path to North Stars

At its Investor Day, Spotify announced several key targets that got the attention of markets, with shares spiking 20% in the following two days. First off, the company guided for mid-teens currency-neutral annual growth through 2030.

Although “mid-teens” is within the decelerating growth rates that Spotify has been recently putting up, investors still took this as a clear positive. Notably, this target shows that Spotify does not expect the deceleration in its growth that has weighed on shares to continue. Additionally, Spotify is the leader in the increasingly penetrated music streaming industry. As penetration rises, investors tend to naturally expect growth rates to fall, as it becomes more difficult to find new customers. Thus, Spotify’s expectation that growth will at least remain stable long-term indicates resilience against penetration concerns.

Spotify also expects to see very significant margin expansion by 2030. The firm is targeting gross margins of between 35% and 40%. This implies a sizable increase of between 300 and 800 basis points compared to its 2025 gross margin of 32%. Meanwhile, Spotify projects an operating margin increase of more than 700 basis points, moving from around 13% in 2025 to over 20% in 2030.

All of this goes back to Spotify achieving its three longer-term “North Stars": 1 billion subscribers, $100 billion in annual revenue, and over 40% gross margin. Converting non-paying users to subscribers is one of the key levers that the firm aims to pull to achieve its North Stars.

The company notes that 71% of its subscribers use its free offering before converting to the premium offering. Thus, with over 450 free users, the company could add more than 300 million premium subscribers over time if that 71% figure holds. This would result in the firm more than doubling its current subscriber count of nearly 300 million to over 600 million, putting it much closer to the 1 billion subscriber goal.

Analysts Point to Upside Ahead After Spotify’s Investor Day

Spotify Technology Stock Forecast Today 12-Month Stock Price Forecast:

$655.92

34.17% Upside Moderate Buy

Based on 29 Analyst Ratings Current Price $488.86 High Forecast $900.00 Average Forecast $655.92 Low Forecast $400.00 Spotify Technology Stock Forecast Details

Wall Street analysts also reacted positively to Spotify’s Investor Day, with MarketBeat tracking several price target increases. More broadly, analysts are showing solid support for Spotify’s outlook. The MarketBeat consensus price target near $656 implies about 35% upside in shares, while Spotify has zero Sell ratings, six Holds, and 23 Buys.

Even after the stock’s recent spike, Spotify trades at a forward P/E near 33x, well below its 51x average since the start of 2025.

Overall, Spotify is showing strong confidence in its ability to continue growing steadily and expand margins at a fast pace in pursuit of its North Stars. Meanwhile, the stock is trading meaningfully below prior levels, skewing Spotify’s outlook to the upside going forward.

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