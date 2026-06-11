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Cracker Barrel Surges 23% as Earnings Beat Signals Turnaround Progress

Jennifer Ryan Woods
Written by Jennifer Ryan Woods | Reviewed by Clare Titus
June 11, 2026
A Cracker Barrel Old Country Store branded mug and a basket of biscuits on a rustic wooden table.

Key Points

  • Cracker Barrel delivered a surprise earnings beat and raised its fiscal 2026 guidance, sending shares up roughly 23% following the report.
  • The results suggest the company's turnaround efforts may be gaining traction after a difficult 2025 marked by customer backlash over a logo redesign, which sparked a sharp decline in the stock.
  • Despite improving momentum and a stock rally of more than 75% year to date, analysts remain cautious, with the consensus price target 10% below the current share price.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. NASDAQ: CBRL reported fiscal third-quarter earnings after the bell on June 9, and investors clearly liked what they heard.

The country-themed restaurant and retail chain delivered a sizable earnings beat and raised its full-year guidance, sending shares up nearly 23%. The report provided some much-needed good news for a company in the midst of a turnaround following a series of missteps that have weighed on both its business and stock price.

Cracker Barrel Delivers Surprise Earnings Beat

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Today

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. stock logo
CBRLCBRL 90-day performance
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
$45.33 +0.84 (+1.89%)
As of 12:50 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$24.85
$71.93
Dividend Yield
2.21%
P/E Ratio
39.13
Price Target
$39.86
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Cracker Barrel reported Q3 earnings of 29 cents per share, down from 56 cents per share a year earlier but well ahead of Wall Street's expectation for a loss of 45 cents per share. Net income included a $47.4 million benefit related to a settlement agreement regarding interchange fee litigation.

Revenue of approximately $797 million was down 2.9% year over year but nearly $21 million above analyst estimates. Comparable-store sales declined for both the restaurant and retail businesses. During the earnings call, Chief Executive Julie Masino said the better-than-expected performance was driven by strong cost management, improved traffic, and higher checks.

Guest satisfaction also improved, with the chain's Google star rating reaching its highest quarterly score since 2018.

Guidance Raised Despite Tough Consumer Environment

The company raised its fiscal 2026 outlook, now expecting total revenue of $3.27 billion to $3.3 billion, up from its previous forecast of $3.24 billion to $3.27 billion. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) is now expected to be between $120 million and $125 million, up from the previous forecast of $85 million to $100 million.

In the call, Chief Financial Officer Craig Pommells addressed the impact of higher fuel prices, which have disproportionately affected lower-income consumers, who make up a significant portion of Cracker Barrel's customer base.

"Certainly, fuel prices are up. That will impact the business in terms of distribution on the restaurant side. It also impacts the retail side of the business. There is some impact in the fourth quarter related to fuel," he said, adding, "All of that is included in the guidance."

Cracker Barrel isn't alone, as much of the restaurant sector that caters to lower-income consumers has faced pressure amid weak consumer sentiment due to rising fuel costs and living expenses.

Cracker Barrel Continues to Recover From Logo Misstep

Wednesday's rally was a much-needed boost for a stock that has been heavily beaten down. Over the last five years, shares have fallen more than 70%.

The second half of 2025 was particularly tough for the company and its stock. In August 2025, Cracker Barrel released a new, more modern-looking logo, which sparked significant backlash from customers. Even President Donald Trump weighed in, writing on Truth Social that the company should return to its old logo. The controversy weighed on shares, which fell nearly 15% at one point before closing down around 7%.

Days later, the company announced it would return to the original logo. It also said it would revert the four remodeled locations to their previous designs and pause plans for future remodels.

Despite its efforts, however, the damage was done. Shares continued to tumble through the remainder of the year, falling from around $59 before the logo announcement to roughly $25 by year-end.

Turnaround Efforts Begin to Gain Traction

The company's turnaround efforts had begun showing signs of progress over the last few months. In early March, the company reported second-quarter results that beat top- and bottom-line expectations, causing several analysts to boost their price targets on the stock.

During the earnings call, Masino said, "We're gaining traction and are encouraged by some important guest metrics and green shoots around traffic, and we're energized in terms of driving improved performance," she said.

Although the results were better than expected, both earnings and revenue declined year over year, as did comparable restaurant and retail sales. Investors appeared encouraged by the progress, but remained cautious given the ongoing challenges.

The stock moved only slightly higher following the Q2 report and soon resumed its downward trend. Sentiment seemed to shift in the weeks leading up to the Q3 release, with shares climbing to around $36 ahead of the results. Following the strong Q3 earnings report, shares climbed to $44.49, bringing their year-to-date gain to almost 75%.

Analysts See Limited Upside After Rally

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Forecast Today

12-Month Stock Price Forecast:
$39.86
-11.43% Downside
Hold
Based on 12 Analyst Ratings
Current Price$45.00
High Forecast$50.00
Average Forecast$39.86
Low Forecast$27.00
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Forecast Details

Despite the improving momentum, Wall Street remains cautious on the stock. Short interest has also climbed in recent months, reaching nearly 6.1 million shares, or 27.6% of the float, as of May 29. The consensus rating is Hold, with four analysts rating the stock a Buy, four rating it a Hold, and four rating it a Sell.

At the current price, analysts on average see downside over the next 12 months. The consensus price target is just under $40, roughly 10% below the current share price. Price targets range from $27 to $55.

Cracker Barrel's turnaround is still a work in progress. However, the strong earnings beat, higher guidance, and sharp rally in the stock suggest investors are gaining confidence that the company's efforts are beginning to gain traction.

While Wall Street remains divided on the stock's long-term prospects, the latest quarter provided some of the clearest signs yet that Cracker Barrel may be moving in the right direction.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Right Now?

Before you consider Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, you'll want to hear this.

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While Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)
1.641 of 5 stars		$45.331.9%2.21%39.13Hold$39.86
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