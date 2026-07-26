Seven and I Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Seven and I Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY - Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 98,563 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the June 30th total of 318,144 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 650,595 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Get Seven and I alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Seven and I to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Seven and I to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seven and I has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Seven and I

Seven and I Trading Up 4.5%

OTCMKTS SVNDY opened at $13.12 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. Seven and I has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.30.

Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Seven and I had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 billion. Analysts expect that Seven and I will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Seven and I Company Profile

Seven & I Holdings Co, Ltd. is a Tokyo-based diversified retail holding company best known for its convenience store operations under the 7-Eleven banner. Established as a holding company in 2005 through the reorganization of legacy retail businesses, Seven & I groups a portfolio of retail and service businesses including convenience stores, supermarkets, department stores, foodservice operations, and financial services.

The company's core activity is the development and franchising of convenience stores that offer a mix of prepared foods, grocery items, daily necessities and quick-service retail products.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Seven and I, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Seven and I wasn't on the list.

While Seven and I currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here