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Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Severn Trent logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Severn Trent shares fell below their 200-day moving average on Wednesday, trading as low as GBX 2,967.80 before last changing hands at GBX 2,984. The 200-day average was GBX 3,022.51.
  • Analysts remain cautious overall, with one buy, five hold, and one sell rating across recent reports. The stock’s average analyst rating is “Hold,” with targets ranging from GBX 2,700 to GBX 3,450.
  • Insiders sold shares recently, with Helen Miles and James Jesic both selling stock on June 15 at GBX 2,892 per share. The sales totalled more than £80,000 combined.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Severn Trent.

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT - Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,022.51 and traded as low as GBX 2,967.80. Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,984, with a volume of 774,205 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 3,300 price target on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a GBX 2,700 price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,220 target price on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 3,400 to GBX 3,450 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,975 to GBX 3,225 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 6,867.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Severn Trent

Severn Trent Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,983.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,022.51. The firm has a market cap of £9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 596.63.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 179.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Severn Trent had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.10%.The firm had revenue of GBX 283.10 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Severn Trent PLC will post 107.3706004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Severn Trent

In other news, insider Helen Miles sold 1,430 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,892, for a total transaction of £41,355.60. Also, insider James Jesic sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,892, for a total value of £39,042. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Severn Trent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As one of Britain's largest water companies, we supply fresh, clean drinking water to over nine million people across our region - around two billion litres every day. Once used, we collect, clean, and treat the water before safely returning it to the environment. We are one of only three listed water stocks in the UK, offering a valuable combination of reliable earnings, long-term asset growth, and inflation-linked dividends. The UK's regulatory model provides a high degree of certainty over five-year periods.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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