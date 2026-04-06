Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock Price Up 8.3% - Here's What Happened

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) shares rose 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.78 and last traded at $69.0450. Approximately 109,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 752,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.76.

Get Sezzle alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Sezzle in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Sezzle in a report on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Sezzle from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sezzle in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sezzle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEZL

Sezzle Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock's 50-day moving average is $66.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 8.14.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. Sezzle had a return on equity of 88.61% and a net margin of 29.57%.The company had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $128.29 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sezzle news, CFO Lee Dickson Brading sold 1,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $88,511.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 292,002 shares in the company, valued at $20,843,102.76. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Youakim sold 7,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $512,865.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,332,279 shares in the company, valued at $880,278,075.02. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 46,837 shares of company stock worth $3,615,409 over the last 90 days. 49.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEZL. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,006,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Sezzle in the third quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,069,000. Metavasi Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,047,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sezzle by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,494,617 shares of the company's stock worth $118,867,000 after purchasing an additional 587,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company's stock.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sezzle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sezzle wasn't on the list.

While Sezzle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here