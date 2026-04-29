Sezzle (SEZL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Sezzle to post earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $127.0390 million for the quarter. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.700 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.29 million. Sezzle had a net margin of 29.57% and a return on equity of 88.61%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sezzle to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sezzle Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEZL opened at $81.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 8.14. Sezzle has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $186.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEZL. UBS Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Sezzle in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sezzle from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Sezzle in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Sezzle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $108.33.

Read Our Latest Report on SEZL

Insider Activity at Sezzle

In related news, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 5,118 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $365,322.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 223,465 shares in the company, valued at $15,950,931.70. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Dickson Brading sold 1,240 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $88,511.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 292,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,843,102.76. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 46,837 shares of company stock worth $3,615,409 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.49% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEZL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sezzle by 429.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,361 shares of the company's stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 107,340 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sezzle by 3,973.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,626 shares of the company's stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 33,776 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Sezzle by 2,241.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,906 shares of the company's stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 29,586 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sezzle by 321.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,525 shares of the company's stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 88,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sezzle by 1,068.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,487 shares of the company's stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 154,978 shares in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

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