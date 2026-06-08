Shahar Tamari Sells 7,874 Shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) COO Shahar Tamari sold 7,874 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $260,550.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 4,017,209 shares in the company, valued at $132,929,445.81. The trade was a 0.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shahar Tamari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Shahar Tamari sold 8,792 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $277,387.60.

On Monday, June 1st, Shahar Tamari sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $279,905.47.

On Thursday, May 21st, Shahar Tamari sold 3,387 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $102,490.62.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Shahar Tamari sold 4,946 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $148,478.92.

On Thursday, May 7th, Shahar Tamari sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $270,405.85.

On Monday, April 20th, Shahar Tamari sold 5,190 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $171,581.40.

On Friday, April 17th, Shahar Tamari sold 25,949 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $902,765.71.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Shahar Tamari sold 4,326 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $143,147.34.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Shahar Tamari sold 4,007 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $129,265.82.

On Monday, April 6th, Shahar Tamari sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $259,989.60.

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Global-e Online Stock Performance

Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $32.13 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.16. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $41.94.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $250.78 million. Global-e Online had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,092 shares of the company's stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 52,461 shares of the company's stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company's stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLBE. UBS Group dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Global-e Online from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Global-e Online to an "accumulate" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Global-e Online

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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