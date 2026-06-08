Shahar Tamari Sells 8,792 Shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) COO Shahar Tamari sold 8,792 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $277,387.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 4,025,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,991,368.65. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shahar Tamari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Shahar Tamari sold 7,874 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $260,550.66.

On Monday, June 1st, Shahar Tamari sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $279,905.47.

On Thursday, May 21st, Shahar Tamari sold 3,387 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $102,490.62.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Shahar Tamari sold 4,946 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $148,478.92.

On Thursday, May 7th, Shahar Tamari sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $270,405.85.

On Monday, April 20th, Shahar Tamari sold 5,190 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $171,581.40.

On Friday, April 17th, Shahar Tamari sold 25,949 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $902,765.71.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Shahar Tamari sold 4,326 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $143,147.34.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Shahar Tamari sold 4,007 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $129,265.82.

On Monday, April 6th, Shahar Tamari sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $259,989.60.

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Global-e Online Price Performance

Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $32.13 on Monday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company's 50 day moving average price is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Global-e Online had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Global-e Online from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Global-e Online from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Global-e Online to an "accumulate" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GLBE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 156,641 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,360,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,833,000 after acquiring an additional 91,384 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global-e Online by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the 1st quarter valued at $1,144,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global-e Online by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 98,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company's stock.

About Global-e Online

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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