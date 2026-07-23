Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.3913.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHAK. Zacks Research lowered shares of Shake Shack from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, May 8th.

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Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

In other news, Director Josh Silverman bought 8,290 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.38 per share, for a total transaction of $500,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,550.20. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Lynch bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.39 per share, with a total value of $301,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,701,059.55. This trade represents a 6.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 50,616 shares of company stock worth $3,109,782 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.32% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $84,092,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $40,829,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 21.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,590,911 shares of the company's stock worth $242,535,000 after acquiring an additional 450,406 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Shake Shack by 285.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 586,999 shares of the company's stock worth $54,949,000 after acquiring an additional 434,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $20,455,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company's stock.

Shake Shack Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:SHAK opened at $55.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc NYSE: SHAK is a publicly traded hospitality company known for its modern take on the classic American roadside burger stand. The company operates a chain of quick-casual restaurants offering premium hamburgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard, milkshakes and a curated selection of beer and wine. Shake Shack emphasizes high-quality ingredients, including 100% all-natural Angus beef with no hormones or antibiotics, and works with local suppliers where possible to maintain its commitment to fresh, responsibly sourced food.

Shake Shack traces its origins to a hot dog cart opened in New York City's Madison Square Park in 2001 by Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group.

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