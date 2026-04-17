SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Price Target Cut to $144.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price points to a potential upside of 18.66% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial set a $145.00 price objective on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 target price on SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $145.90.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of SharkNinja stock traded up $6.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.36. The company's stock had a trading volume of 522,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.10. SharkNinja has a 1-year low of $69.19 and a 1-year high of $133.99.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 10.96%.The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SharkNinja will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SharkNinja

In related news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 2,620 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total value of $299,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at $991,844.28. This represents a 23.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharkNinja

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SharkNinja by 459.3% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SharkNinja by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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