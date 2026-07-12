SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:SHAZ) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:SHAZ - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SHAZ. Compass Point increased their target price on SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley Financial started coverage on SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.67.

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View Our Latest Research Report on SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock

SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of SHAZ traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,960. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.18 and a beta of 5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $178.00.

SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:SHAZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock Company Profile

SharonAI Holdings Inc is a high-performance computing (HPC) company deploying large-scale energy and compute infrastructure, USA energy markets and infrastructure asset management. Its services include: Sovereign AI Australia, GPU-as-a-Service, SHARON AI Cloud, SHARON AI Private Cloud, Virtual Private Clusters, HPC Servers, SHARON AI Supercluster, GPU Fleet, Virtual Servers, Cloud Storage, AI Model Training, High-Performance Computing (HPC), and Video Encoding & Decoding. The company's products are: Sovereign AI Australia, GPU-as-a-Service, SHARON AI Cloud, SHARON AI Private Cloud, Virtual Private Clusters, HPC Servers, SHARON AI Supercluster, GPU Fleet, Virtual Servers, Cloud Storage, AI Model Training, High Performance Computing (HPC), and Video Encoding & Decoding.

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