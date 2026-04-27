Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Sharp Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.8811, but opened at $0.8381. Sharp shares last traded at $0.8381, with a volume of 1,161 shares traded.

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Sharp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.66. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Sharp had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 5.57%.Sharp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.132-0.132 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sharp Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation, founded in 1912 by Tokuji Hayakawa and headquartered in Sakai, Osaka, is a Japanese multinational electronics manufacturer. Over its century-long history, Sharp has been recognized for pioneering products such as the Ever-Sharp mechanical pencil and for its sustained innovation in display technologies.

The company's core offerings span consumer electronics and professional solutions, including LCD televisions, large-scale displays, mobile device components, multifunction printers, and energy products such as solar panels and energy storage systems.

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