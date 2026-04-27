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Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Sharp logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down Monday, opening at $0.8381 after a $0.8811 close, with 1,161 shares traded and the stock sitting below its 50‑day ($0.92) and 200‑day ($1.12) moving averages.
  • Sharp has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a low P/E of 2.95, with very low leverage (debt‑to‑equity 0.04) but liquidity ratios under 1 (quick ratio 0.68, current ratio 0.93).
  • Quarterly EPS of $0.03 matched estimates while revenue missed at $3.03 billion vs. $3.14 billion consensus, and FY2025 guidance of 0.132 EPS aligns with sell‑side expectations of ~0.13.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Sharp.

Sharp Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.8811, but opened at $0.8381. Sharp shares last traded at $0.8381, with a volume of 1,161 shares traded.

Sharp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.66. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Sharp had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 5.57%.Sharp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.132-0.132 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sharp Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Sharp

(Get Free Report)

Sharp Corporation, founded in 1912 by Tokuji Hayakawa and headquartered in Sakai, Osaka, is a Japanese multinational electronics manufacturer. Over its century-long history, Sharp has been recognized for pioneering products such as the Ever-Sharp mechanical pencil and for its sustained innovation in display technologies.

The company's core offerings span consumer electronics and professional solutions, including LCD televisions, large-scale displays, mobile device components, multifunction printers, and energy products such as solar panels and energy storage systems.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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