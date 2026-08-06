Shattuck Labs (STTK) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.1241) per share for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

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Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect Shattuck Labs to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shattuck Labs Price Performance

NASDAQ:STTK opened at $7.37 on Thursday. Shattuck Labs has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $8.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $565.13 million, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

In other Shattuck Labs news, Director Clay B. Siegall acquired 62,500 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 318,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,274,432. The trade was a 24.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arundathy N. Pandite sold 30,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $198,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 166,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,707.59. This trade represents a 15.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,907 shares of company stock worth $591,850. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,945,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $7,031,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Leerink Partners started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Shattuck Labs from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Shattuck Labs from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STTK

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc NASDAQ: STTK is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company is focused on developing immunotherapeutic vaccines to prevent and treat substance use disorders, with an initial emphasis on opioids. Shattuck Labs employs a proprietary hapten‐carrier conjugate technology designed to generate high‐affinity drug‐specific antibodies that sequester target molecules in the bloodstream and reduce their passage across the blood‐brain barrier.

The company's lead program targets fentanyl, a synthetic opioid responsible for a significant proportion of overdose fatalities.

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