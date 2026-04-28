Shell (LON:SHEL) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Shell (LON:SHEL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane cut Shell from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Shell to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Shell to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 3,383.33.

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Shell Stock Performance

SHEL stock traded up GBX 10 during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,262.50. 319,042,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,263,391. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,290.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,949.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of £182.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 2,373 and a 1 year high of GBX 3,592.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Wael Sawan acquired 23,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,011 per share, with a total value of £722,037.80. Also, insider Sinead Gorman acquired 15,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,011 per share, for a total transaction of £476,972.51. Insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

Shell Company Profile

Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies. Shell's strategy is to deliver more value with less emissions as we work to become a net-zero emissions business by 2050. As we navigate the energy transition through the next decade, we will leverage our global footprint, the trust in our brand, and our innovation and technology capabilities to be the energy company that customers and countries choose to be their partner. We are positioning Shell to become the investment case and partner of choice through the energy transition.

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