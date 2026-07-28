Shell (LON:SHEL) Given "Sector perform" Rating at Royal Bank Of Canada

Shell (LON:SHEL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sector perform" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.87% from the company's previous close.

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SHEL has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC raised Shell from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 4,000 price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 3,032.33.

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Shell Trading Down 0.7%

SHEL opened at GBX 3,255.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £180.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.58. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 2,553.77 and a twelve month high of GBX 3,758.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,119.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,113.51.

About Shell

Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies. Shell's strategy is to deliver more value with less emissions as we work to become a net-zero emissions business by 2050. As we navigate the energy transition through the next decade, we will leverage our global footprint, the trust in our brand, and our innovation and technology capabilities to be the energy company that customers and countries choose to be their partner. We are positioning Shell to become the investment case and partner of choice through the energy transition.

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