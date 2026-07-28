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Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
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Key Points

  • Analysts hold a consensus “Hold” rating on Shell: 14 of 19 analysts recommend holding the stock, while five rate it a buy. The average 12-month price target is $98.19, above the reported $86.45 share price.
  • Shell recently posted quarterly EPS of $2.44, beating the $2.14 consensus estimate, though revenue of $69.69 billion fell short of the $77.54 billion forecast.
  • Institutional ownership stands at 28.6%, with several large investors materially increasing their Shell holdings in recent quarters.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.1889.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHEL. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered Shell from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Get Our Latest Report on Shell

Shell Price Performance

SHEL opened at $86.45 on Tuesday. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $68.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.35 and a 200 day moving average of $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $242.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.06.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.30. Shell had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $69.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.54 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Shell will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Shell by 452.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 74,296 shares of the energy company's stock worth $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 60,850 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 180,630 shares of the energy company's stock worth $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 42,129 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 42,664 shares of the energy company's stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Shell by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,090 shares of the energy company's stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 22,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Shell by 489.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 19,569 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,251 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shell

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc NYSE: SHEL is a global integrated energy company that operates across the full oil and gas value chain as well as in developing lower-carbon energy solutions. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century merger of Royal Dutch Petroleum and Shell Transport and Trading, and today it is organized to explore for and produce hydrocarbons, process and refine them, manufacture petrochemicals, and market fuel, lubricants and related products under the Shell brand around the world.

Shell's principal activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, integrated gas operations including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and downstream refining, supply and marketing.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Shell (NYSE:SHEL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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